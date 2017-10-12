An Update on Aurora HDR 2018 Presets

We heard from a few of you that you were having trouble with Aurora HDR 2018 preset packs. We went to the source and got you an answer.

Our developers are aware of this issue. It will be fixed in the next update. However, there is a workaround – if you load a photo in Aurora HDR first and after that will try to add a preset pack, it should install without a crash.

Be sure to see the updated instructions below on how to install new presets.

We’re super excited about the new Aurora HDR 2018 from Macphun. To celebrate, here’s a free collection of 10 presets that you can use as a starting point.

To Install

Download the presets for free here. Make sure you have Aurora HDR 2018 (try it now). Launch Aurora HDR 2018 and open an image. Choose File > Add Custom Preset Pack.

To Use a Preset

In order to save time when developing your image, you’ll find an extensive collection of presets. Professional photographers from around the world have helped us create a comprehensive group of presets that give your images amazing enhancements in a single click.

To apply a preset: