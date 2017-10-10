Photographer of the Day: Dennis Ramos

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Dennis Ramos “a new day awaits“



The most wonderful light of the day is dawn. While the sun is fighting to top the horizon, the light is soft, warm and glowing. Dennis Ramos, the Photofocus Photographer of the Day, illuminates a woman contemplating the dawning morning. This private moment is simple and beautifully captured.

