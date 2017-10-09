Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Robertino Radovix

Category: Travel

Photographer: Robertino Radovix Yellowstone

This image makes me feel like I was the one who took the shot. The wooden walkway is the perfect lead to take us on a walk through this part of Yellowstone. The squiggly lines of sand in the water, the slope of the hills and the curve of the boardwalk all lead the viewer into the image. I love the reflections of the visitors and trees on the right as they both add interest to the shot. Really great summer tones and it all just takes me back to when I was 10 years old and following my parents down those boardwalks through the park.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

 

Lauri Novak

Lauri Novak is a fine art photographer, traveler, wonderer and wanderer: inspiring and challenging you to see the world in a new and unique way.
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com

