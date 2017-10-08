Photographer of the Week: October 2 ~ 6, 2017

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus Photographer of the Day curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports, and Street. The selected photograph earns its creator the title “Photographer of the Day.” Each curator shares what they love about the photograph from the photographer they feature. These mini-reviews help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it works. Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the Photographers of the Day from that week. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Click a photograph to view slideshow Photographer: Jim Denham Curator: Lauri Novak Photographer: Sean Stevens Curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Cherrys Picks Curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Mark Meyer zur Heide Curator: Bryan Esler Photographer: Dave Cheresna Curator: Jason Hahn And the Photofocus Photographer of the Day is...

Dave Cheresna

Read curator Jason Hahn’s post on Dave Cheresna.

View the latest Photographer of the Day posts.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Week. Here’s how.