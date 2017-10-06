Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Review: The Impact Quikbalance 12″ Gray Panel for Correct White Balance in Camera

0

Many agree that one of the most vexing things about photography is getting your exposure and white balance correct in camera. Sure, you can fix it in the post-processing phase if you shoot in RAW (and I generally recommend that you shoot in RAW. It makes all the difference in the world). Still, if you could make your life easier, cut down on your workload, and make sure your photos look consistently great, then wouldn’t you go that route?

Seems like a no-brainer to me. That’s why I’m going to review the Impact Quikbalance 12″ Gray Panel. This review will focus on getting your white balance accurate in camera.

Here’s a photo of the unfolded Impact Quikbalance 12″ Gray Panel next to one of my lenses, so you can get a sense of its scale:

 

The first thing you’ll need to do is fill the frame with the panel and take a sample photo. It has a handy target in the middle for your camera to focus on as well. I also like that the size of it is big enough to fill the frame, but small enough to be portable, especially when it’s folded.

After you take the shot, you’ll need to set your camera’s custom white balance to be based on that image.

I shoot Canon, so if you use something other than Canon, then check your manual (sorry). You would go to your Custom White Balance settings from your menu and select the previous photo of the grey panel.

From there, you need to go to your White Balance menu and select the Custom White Balance icon:

From there, you can continue on with your shoot as long as the lighting conditions stay the same. However, if the light changes, you will have to take another shot with the Impact Quikbalance and reset your custom white balance.

Below are two comparison photos. The first is without the Quikbalance, set on Auto white balance, and was taken in my office, which was full of mixed light.

Auto White Balance: a definite warm tinge with the mixed light sources

 

The next photo was taken with the custom white balance setting using the Quikbalance Panel. Definitely more neutral:

 

Custom white balance in camera: more neutral

 

A Few Notes

It’s a handy tool for getting your white balance correct in camera. As I mentioned, it’s portable size is convenient, and yet it’s beg enough to make filling the frame easy. It’s drawbacks are few. One thing I did notice was that it gets wrinkled easily, although it doesn’t affect the reading. For me, the hardest part was just refolding the darn thing. It takes some practice, but once you get the hang of it, it becomes like second nature. And if you have a portable 5×7 backdrop, you already know what I’m talking about.

Overall, I was quite pleased, and have already slipped it into my camera bag for future use.

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

Latest posts by Chamira Young (see all)

Categories: Photography Reviews Tags: Canon gear review tutorial white balance

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts