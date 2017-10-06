Photofocus

Problem Solving | Photofocus Podcast | October 2nd, 2017

This month we focus on… focus! That is, right after our eclipse wrap-up.

Links from the show:

Photomatix Facebook Page:
www.facebook.com/hdrsoft

Pepper’s San Francisco Eclipse Photos:
www.pepperazzi.photos

The story of the epic eclipse photo by Andrew Studer and Ted Hesser is here.

Levi Sim links

www.levisim.com
instagram.com/photolevi

Pepper’s links.

www.panoramanetwork.com
instagram.com/rpepper

Have suggestions or questions to be used on the show? Email us here:

-Levi Sim: [email protected]

-Ron Pepper: [email protected]

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

Ron Pepper

San Francisco based Photographer specializing in 360º panoramic images
