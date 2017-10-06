Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Dave Cheresna

Category: Street Photography

Photograph:Neon Nights by Dave (Dave Cheresna, @dscphoto)

Street photography is so often about scaling down and capturing the small scenes and moments. Dave’s image, “Neon Nights”, is a great example of this, capturing a riot of color from a hotel sign reflected in a car window.  The rainbow colors and rippled distortion of the sign in the reflection play a cool contrast to the sleek lines and deep red of the car.  Seeing and shooting this small scene shows off the photographer’s ability to find and isolate interesting compositions in our great big busy world.

