Photographer of the Day: Mark Meyer zur Heide

Category: Sports

Photograph: Mark Meyer zur Heide “skate or die”

Mark’s photograph captures the essence of the skateboarding culture as best as I’ve seen. With a f/1.8 aperture and a slightly sun-stained look to it, the boarder really pops off the screen. Everything is super sharp, making you want to reach out and touch the board.

There’s nothing “clean” about this photo, but sometimes a grunge look is the best way to go. In this case, it furthers the nod to the skateboarding culture.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.