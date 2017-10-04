Photographer of the Day: Cherrys Picks

Category: Nature

Photographer: Cherrys Picks “Fire Walk With Me”



This one’s all about atmosphere. I suppose literally, but also figuratively. The billowing clouds obscure more than they show, but what they reveal is full of rugged mystery. The hint of orange light suggests sunrise or sunset, but it could be either. The hint of blue sky suggests a change in the weather. I love a photo that is full of questions, and open to possibilities. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

