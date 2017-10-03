Photographer of the Day: Sean Stevens

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Sean Stevens “Brii“



The beauty category turns away from the traditional and embraces NEON! And Photoshop. The wonderfully “S” curved shape of Brii is enhanced with alternating green and fuchsia neon-like tubes surround her as she dances. It’s easy to see why this combo of photography and interesting finishing in post production is today’s award winner.

