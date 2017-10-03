Category: Beauty
Photographer: Sean Stevens “Brii“
The beauty category turns away from the traditional and embraces NEON! And Photoshop. The wonderfully “S” curved shape of Brii is enhanced with alternating green and fuchsia neon-like tubes surround her as she dances. It’s easy to see why this combo of photography and interesting finishing in post production is today’s award winner.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Sean Stevens - October 3, 2017
- Photographer of the Week: September 25 ~ 29, 2017 - October 1, 2017
- Sunday Comics: Truth - October 1, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.