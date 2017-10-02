Category: Travel
Photographer: Jim Denham “Fog in the Valley“
So much tranquility and stillness in this shot. I love the composition (please take a look at the full shot if you get a chance) and all of the shapes that make my eyes wander through the entire scene. Great use of contrast and highlights to bring out the texture of the tree, rocks and grasses. Beautifully done.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Google+ here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Lauri Novak
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Jim Denham - October 2, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Lee Dolman - September 25, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Milosh Kosanovich - September 18, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.