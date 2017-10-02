Gear Reveiw: Vanguard’s Alta Fly 49T

I travel more than most people, and I’ve used all kinds of bags to help me carry my camera gear from hard cases to shoulder bags to sling bags and messenger bags and backpacks. It doesn’t take long to realize that standing in lines with a bag full of gear on your shoulders is miserable. I highly recommend a rolling bag, and this Alta Fly 49T is a good one. Remarkably, it’s large enough for all kinds of gear and a laptop, but it still fits in the overhead compartment of Delta’s smallest planes. I use it when I travel, but also just around town for shoots that don’t require carrying tools off road. Here’s a link to the Vanguard Alta Fly 49T on B&H, I highly recommend it.