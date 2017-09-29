Photograper of the Day: Emanuele UbOldi

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: Untitled by Emanuele UbOldi
You can’t help but be drawn to the face of the child in this untitled image by Emanuele UbOldi. Everything in the scene focuses your attention there, and although small in the frame, this little one becomes the center of attention. There are two subtle but strong concepts at play. First, the child is “sub framed”, with the steps acting as a frame, an effect repeated by the entryway and doors, creating a series of pictures within a picture. The other is color, the scene’s more vibrant palette of red, blue, and green is in strong contrast to the muted earth tones of the child’s skin and clothes. All these things help enhance and focus you to the moment of eye contact as the child looks back at the viewer.
