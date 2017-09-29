Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photograper of the Day: Emanuele UbOldi

0

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: Untitled by Emanuele UbOldi

You can’t help but be drawn to the face of the child in this untitled image by Emanuele UbOldi.  Everything in the scene focuses your attention there, and although small in the frame, this little one becomes the center of attention.  There are two subtle but strong concepts at play.  First, the child is “sub framed”, with the steps acting as a frame, an effect repeated by the entryway and doors, creating a series of pictures within a picture.  The other is color, the scene’s more vibrant palette of red, blue, and green is in strong contrast to the muted earth tones of the child’s skin and clothes.  All these things help enhance and focus you to the moment of eye contact as the child looks back at the viewer.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, please read this article.

Jason Hahn

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts