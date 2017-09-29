Gear Review: Impact Collapsible Oval Reflector Soft Gold/White

When it comes to reflectors, I prefer large oval shaped tools and the Impact Collapsible Oval Reflector Disc is a good one. In this video, I show you the things I like about it. The unit I show has a reflective white side and a soft gold side. I like this tool and I’d recommend it in any of the configurations sold at B&H.
Be sure to check out this related article on how to use a gold reflector.
Here’s another video about how to fold the reflector.
