A First Look at the GoPro Hero 6

Join us for a free webinar today (or watch the replay) to learn about the new GoPro Hero 6. Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington got his hands on one of the first cameras. He’ll show you what’s in the box, talk about essential accessories and walk you through all the new features.
Watch on Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/1photofocus/videos/1343215809137293/ or below.
