Category: Sports
Photograph: daniel bailey “Heading to the gate”
Daniel’s photograph of two horse jockeys chatting is one of my favorite sports behind-the-scenes shots I’ve seen. It’s simplistic and minimalist, and there’s a distinct focus on the dialogue happening between the pair. In black and white, the photograph is timeless, and helps to bring out the contrast between the subjects and the rest of the scene.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: daniel bailey - September 28, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Matt Kelly - September 21, 2017
- City Life Creativity with Aurora HDR 2018 - September 15, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.