Photographer of the Day: daniel bailey

Category: Sports

Photograph: daniel bailey “Heading to the gate”

Daniel’s photograph of two horse jockeys chatting is one of my favorite sports behind-the-scenes shots I’ve seen. It’s simplistic and minimalist, and there’s a distinct focus on the dialogue happening between the pair. In black and white, the photograph is timeless, and helps to bring out the contrast between the subjects and the rest of the scene.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.