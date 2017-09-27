Aurora HDR 2018 Ships Tomorrow – Get Ready with this Free Video Course

Aurora HDR 2018 is a comprehensive photo editor that makes it easy to unlock the full dynamic range of any photo. It also works great on bracketed images.

In 30 minutes, let Photofocus publisher Rich Harrington unlock all the powerful features you need to know about, including some of the newest things added in the 2018 release. Rich has literally written the book on Aurora HDR (he’s the author of the official help manual that ships with the app).

This course is absolutely free and will get you up to speed fast.

