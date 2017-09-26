Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bert de Bruin “Jules“



The traditional beauty portrait never goes out of fashion. A lovely woman leans against the arm of an overstuffed leather chair. She wears a lace nightgown and robe. Her cheek rests gently on her hand that is propped on the arm of the chair. The words describe the poetic subtlety of de Bruin’s creation. The photograph is almost a painting in its depiction of the woman. It is soft. She is strong. The image is wonderful.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

