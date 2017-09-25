Category: Travel
Photographer: Lee Dolman “Summer Lunch“
Please pour another glass. We all take images of our food and share, so why not make them artistic and go beyond the mobile phone close up of what you’re having? Food is a big part of travel, we go to local, authentic restaurants or wineries, try new things and along with the landscapes, cityscapes and images of where we are it’s a great idea to also include images of what you eat, especially if it’s unique and different from what you have at home.
Lee has done a wonderful job of showcasing his lunch while including enough of the background to give us a sense of place. I feel like he’s invited us to sit down and join him with this image.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Lauri Novak
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Lee Dolman - September 25, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Milosh Kosanovich - September 18, 2017
- Seeing the Final Shot While Shooting - September 16, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.