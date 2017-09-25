Photographer of the Day: Lee Dolman

Category: Travel

Photographer: Lee Dolman “Summer Lunch“



Please pour another glass. We all take images of our food and share, so why not make them artistic and go beyond the mobile phone close up of what you’re having? Food is a big part of travel, we go to local, authentic restaurants or wineries, try new things and along with the landscapes, cityscapes and images of where we are it’s a great idea to also include images of what you eat, especially if it’s unique and different from what you have at home.

Lee has done a wonderful job of showcasing his lunch while including enough of the background to give us a sense of place. I feel like he’s invited us to sit down and join him with this image.

