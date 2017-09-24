QOTW: How many lenses do you shoot with?

image by monticellllo and Adobe Stock
We’d like to know more about you and your photography habits. This helps us better create content to help you.
We’d like to know how many lenses do you actually use on a regular basis (not how many are collecting dust on a shelf). What’s your shooting style, travel light or be prepared?
