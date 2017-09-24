Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Lisa Robinson's weekly History of Photography Column

History of Photography: Henry Peach Robinson

0

Last time, we talked about how Rejlander pushed the envelope with the conventional view of photography as art (thus far). There was another, slightly younger, contemporary of Rejlander’s named Henry Peach Robinson to whom we also owe credit to for pushing the art of photography along as well.

Robinson, a portrait photographer in the mid-1850’s, was inspired to explore combination printing by Rejlander’s “The Two Ways of Life”. One of his most known pieces is that entitled “Fading Away”. A tableaux scene made from 5 combined negatives, that shows a young girl surrounded by her grieving family on her literal death bead. Although death and was not a topic the Victorian era shied away from in general, many balked that it should be an area photography should be involved in. Even more controversial, Robinson created the scene. The young girl was, in reality, a happy and healthy 14-year-old girl.

Henry Peach Robinson’s “Fading Away”, a tableaux scene of 5 negatives composited together.

People’s conceptions of photography were shaken. There was (and is) a pervasive belief that photography is inherently documentary and truthful. To have someone manipulate and fabricate a scene let alone several scenes, then put them together in “post-processing”, put a huge dent in the concept that photography equals truth. Robinson’s methods (in conjunction with Rejlander’s) were a way to challenge commonly held beliefs about fine art such as painters being the only artists with “license” to create/imagine/fabricate scenes and bring them to life. They asked the question why can’t photographers create as well? Why must they only be button pushers to document what was already there?

Eventually, people came to realize that Rejlander and Robinson’s beliefs were acceptable. Photography didn’t have to be “real” to be a part of the art community. Soon, the popularity of this approach to photography grew. Robinson advocated for it more and more in articles and books. In 1869 he published the “Pictorial Effect in Photography” which became the most popular photo textbook of the 19th century. In it, he educated photographers and aspiring photographers on many of the same basics painters already knew used. Rules of composition as well as techniques for combining the negatives to achieve the images in the photographer’s mind’s eyes were all discussed. He taught photographers how to think like painters.

Lisa Robinson

Co-Founder SoftBox Media and Owner/Lead Photographer at Lovesome Photography.We provide top-notch, award winning wedding & portrait services to the D.C. area & beyond.

Latest posts by Lisa Robinson (see all)

Categories: Photography Tags: composite fading away henry peach robinson history of photography lisa robinson robinson

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts