Category: Sports
Photograph: Matt Kelly
There are some iconic shots of baseball and softball that we all know. The catch at the plate. The slide to avoid the out. And a huge swing to the fences. Matt’s photograph of a softball catcher leaping to tag the runner is another iconic view at the sport, as he manages to catch the catcher giving her all to gain an out. The scene is perfect — you can see the anticipation of the umpire in the background. The photograph is sharp, and manages to capture lots of emotion without showing the runner’s or catcher’s faces.
Originally shared with Photofocus via email.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Bryan Esler
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Matt Kelly - September 21, 2017
- City Life Creativity with Aurora HDR 2018 - September 15, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Plane Motorsport 2014 - September 14, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.