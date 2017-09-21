Photographer of the Day: Matt Kelly

Category: Sports

Photograph: Matt Kelly

There are some iconic shots of baseball and softball that we all know. The catch at the plate. The slide to avoid the out. And a huge swing to the fences. Matt’s photograph of a softball catcher leaping to tag the runner is another iconic view at the sport, as he manages to catch the catcher giving her all to gain an out. The scene is perfect — you can see the anticipation of the umpire in the background. The photograph is sharp, and manages to capture lots of emotion without showing the runner’s or catcher’s faces.

Originally shared with Photofocus via email.

