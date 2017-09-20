Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Karl Hassel “Field Rage!!”



Photographing wildlife requires a lot of patience, and more often than not, we may still not get the shots we had hoped to get. However, there are those other times where it really pays off and you get to experience and photograph something that makes it all worthwhile. I am grateful that our Photographer of the Day, Karl Hassel, put in the time to capture these fox kits at play. Photographing young wildlife is fun, but photographing them interacting with each other like this is exceptional. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

