Photographer of the Day: Justin Flood

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Justin Flood “Katrina Headshot“



A simple, soft three-quarter photograph of Katrina earns her photographer Justin Flood Photofocus kudos for the beauty category. I love her open, expressive brown eyes with the single catchlight. Her dark hair frames her face then disappears into the almost completely black background. She is truly a beauty.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

