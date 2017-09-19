Photographer of the Day: Justin Flood

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Justin Flood “Katrina Headshot“
A simple, soft three-quarter photograph of Katrina earns her photographer Justin Flood Photofocus kudos for the beauty category. I love her open, expressive brown eyes with the single catchlight. Her dark hair frames her face then disappears into the almost completely black background. She is truly a beauty.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
