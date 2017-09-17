Processing Jupiter in Adobe Photoshop

Using the images taken by NASA’s Juno probe, learn how to process your very own composite of Jupiter in Adobe Photoshop. This tutorial explores combining several channels, using Camera Raw, and various other techniques.
Learn more about the Jupiter mission here — https://www.missionjuno.swri.edu/junocam/processing
You can even acccess the UNPROCESSED images from space to try your own hand at developing.
