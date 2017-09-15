Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Photograper of the Day: Fred Leaders

0

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Crowd Control” by Fred Leaders

Fred Leaders’ image “Crowd Control”, is an example of an image that caught my eye at first glance, but I had to think about it for a while to figure out why.  It is because it is two photos in one, a single moment capturing two very different scenes, top and bottom.  

To illustrate this, look what happens when you crop the image in two.  In one scene you have a women and her baby, who seems to be looking or waiting for someone.  In the other you have an image of a crowd watching an event.  Individually, each of these scenes could stand on its own as a solid photo.  But together, the sharp contrasts between them make for a more interesting and expressive image.

The more you look at the image the more contrasts you find between top and bottom.  A single mother and child in the bottom, versus a crowd where the only recognizable figures are staggered rows of hunched over men, in near identical poses.  A dark background versus a light one.  Straight lines as opposed to diagonals.  Rectangles versus triangles and parallelograms.  Looking left away from the field, staring to the right and towards it.  The whole image is brought together by the repeating patterns of the chainlink, and the strong lines drawing you from top to bottom, and back.

While they share the similarities of being in the same place and time, the two scenes show people having a completely different experience.  Perhaps most subtle is the only figure in the image looking towards the viewer is the child.  This little bit of eye contact helps create a connection, and draws you into the scene where you can start exploring all these cool contrasts.  

Originally shared on the Photofocus Flickr group

To learn how your work can be featured on Photofocus, please read this article.

Jason Hahn

Nature Photographer and Instructor at Hahn Nature Photography
Jason is a nature and adventure photographer who has been photographing all the amazing creatures and places this planet has to offer for over a decade. Also a Florida Master Naturalist, he enjoys teaching about photography and the natural world. He currently calls Florida home, with his wife, son, and more cats than he would like to admit. When not writing about himself in the third person, he enjoys sunsets and long walks on the beach while carrying 40 pounds of camera gear. He can most often be found wading through a swamp, hunting down a good burger joint, or enjoying time with his family.

You can find out more about Jason, including his photo workshops, at HahnNaturePhotography.com.

Latest posts by Jason Hahn (see all)

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Photography Tags: inspiration Photo Of The Day Photographer of the Day POTD street

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts