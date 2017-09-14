Photographer of the Day: Plane Motorsport 2014

Category: Sports

Photograph: Plane Motorsport 2014 CAL CRUTCHLOW #35

This photograph of a motorcycle race is a perfect example of panning, where the background blurs as you follow the subject. I love the green of the racer’s uniform and how it’s reflected in the paint on the track as well. Great planning on the photographer’s part!

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

