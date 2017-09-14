Photographer of the Day: Plane Motorsport 2014

Category: Sports
Photograph: Plane Motorsport 2014 CAL CRUTCHLOW #35
This photograph of a motorcycle race is a perfect example of panning, where the background blurs as you follow the subject. I love the green of the racer’s uniform and how it’s reflected in the paint on the track as well. Great planning on the photographer’s part!
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
