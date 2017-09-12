Photographer of the Day: Phillip Osborne

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Phillip Osborne “Brittany M.“
Today’s Photofocus Photographer of the Day for Beaty is Phillip Osborne. “Brittany M.” is a study in warm colors of a young woman outdoors late in the day. The sun has set behind her. The floral print dress places her as a gorgeous flower rising in the field of rich greenery. Photographer Osborne made the image with a Pentax K-3 and Sigma lens on location at Overlook Park in Belton, Texas.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
