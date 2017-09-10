Photographer of the Week: September 4 ~ 8, 2017

Every weekday afternoon, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports, and Street. The selected photograph earns its creator the title “Photographer of the Day.” Their work has touched us and we hope, it touches, inspires & invigorates you as well. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. These mini reviews help each of us become more aware of what’s in an image and why it works. Every Sunday, the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is selected from the Photographers of the Day for that week. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Click a photograph to view slideshow Photographer: Tom Turnwald Travel curator: Larui Novak Photographer: RBS62 Beauty curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Ramunas Kr Outdoor curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Scott Westhoven Sports curator: Bryan Esler And the Photofocus Photographer of the Week is...

Ramunas Kr

Read curator Rob Sylvan’s post on Ramunas Kr.

