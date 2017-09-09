Photofocus

DSLR Video Weekly: Exposure and Focus

This is article #16 in the DSLR Video Weekly series.  If you’d like the whole thing in one shot, check out the book Creating DSLR Video: From Snapshots to Great Shots.

When you start to get serious about shooting great-looking video on your DSLR, you’ll likely begin to disable several of the automatic features on your camera. Additionally, you’ll likely be attracted to the more artistic capabilities, like a wider range of contrast and shallow depth of field. Of course, these artistic options can quickly become frustrating limitations without a solid foundation of knowledge combined with a good deal of practice.

Shooting Outdoors

While shooting in the desert outside Albuquerque, New Mexico, I decided to capture the sunrise. Although the mountain range provided some interesting shots, I was drawn to the local vegetation. The light levels were a little low because I was shooting at dawn. So, instead of worrying about contrast levels in the camera, I shot “flat.” Making sure the image was in focus and exposed for the middle of the histogram, I was able to capture highlights and shadows. In postproduction, by using a Curves adjustment (see Chapter 11, “Editing Essentials”), boosting the contrast was easy and added a more dramatic punch to the image.

ISO 400 1/50 sec. f/2.8 50mm lens

Shooting against a bright sky is always tough, especially with video.  Unlike a raw photo, it’s difficult to recover the highlights and lift the shadows.  For this shot, I composed the shot so the sun was not in the frame.  I then carefully metered the shot (by looking at my histogram on camera).  I exposed so the tree and the sky were not over or underexposed.  This allowed me to darken the sky and lighten the tree in my editing application for a better end shot.

ISO 100 1/60 sec. f/11 28mm lens

Join us each Saturday for the next installment of this weekly series.

Richard Harrington

Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.

Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
