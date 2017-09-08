Photofocus

The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast September 8, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunesPlease post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, we chat with Lori Nordstrom about promoting your photography business. Specifically, we chat about:

  • The importance of doing your research before reaching out to prospective clients
  • The concept of “owning your zipcode”
  • Picking up the phone for reaching out to businesses
  • Using emails to reach out to individuals
  • Building your network and making lists
  • The timeline of putting on a promotion for your photography business
  • Throwing special portrait parties and the process of upselling afterwards
  • The concept of cause-related marketing, as well as giving back to your community
  • Planning your charitable marketing campaigns to make a profit — which allows you to give more

Check out Lori’s 20 Marketing Ideas (free!) Ebook:

 

You can find Lori at:

 

Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:

 

