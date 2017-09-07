Photofocus

Gear Review: Vello Rapid Lens Changer

Oftentimes, when I’m at a large event, I can’t carry my bag full of gear around with me. So when I had the chance to try the Vello Rapid Lens Changer for my Nikon, I was excited to see if I could still take all the gear necessary, without having to make arrangements to switch out lenses when necessary.

The Vello Rapid Lens Changer is basically a mount for your lenses, and it comes with a strap that you can wear as a sling or on the shoulder. It comes in three versions — Nikon, Canon and Sony E mounts.

In my tests, attaching the lenses wasn’t as smooth as attaching a lens to your camera — there seemed to be a little bit of grit present (possibly from metal-on-metal). Though once the lenses were attached, they stayed on really well, and I had no concerns about them loosening or falling off.

The Rapid Lens Changer holds up to two lenses, but if you only need it to carry one, there’s a cover for the other side of the mount, used to prevent dust and dirt from getting on the back of your attached lens.

Realistically, I’d use standard size lenses, like a 24-70mm or 50mm on a device like this. But for testing purposes, I attached both my Tamron 70-200mm f/2.8 and Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 lenses. While it looked absolutely ridiculous, the Rapid Lens Changer held the lenses perfectly.

Swapping lenses with one lens on the Rapid Lens Changer was simple — I attached my camera’s lens onto the open part of the mount, and then hooked up the other lens to my camera. But dealing with two lenses was a bit more problematic, as I needed to set down the lens attached to my camera before putting on one of the lenses attached to the Rapid Lens Changer. With fast-paced events, this may be somewhat impractical.

Despite that, the Vello Rapid Lens Changer is ideal for taking an extra lens (or two) on a photowalk, to a wedding, to a corporate event…you name it. You can leave that heavy roller bag at home, and still have the necessary gear with you.

Bryan Esler

Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.

Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
