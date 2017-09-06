Photographer of the Day: Ramunas Kr

Category: Wildlife
Photographer: Ramunas Kr “In the Eye”
I do have a thing for owls, and especially their eyes. The piercing gaze of an owl sees all, and I love this close up shot that fills the frame. Excellent detail, warm color, and a hint of sky reflected in its luminous eye. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
