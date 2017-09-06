Photographer of the Day: Ramunas Kr

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Ramunas Kr “In the Eye”



I do have a thing for owls, and especially their eyes. The piercing gaze of an owl sees all, and I love this close up shot that fills the frame. Excellent detail, warm color, and a hint of sky reflected in its luminous eye. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

