Photographer of the Day: Tom Turnwald

Category: Travel

Photographer: Tom Turnwald “Park Avenue Trail Moab“



I really like that this is a shot I’ve not seen before from Arches National Park. The string of clouds across the sky really adds a nice soft contrast to the sharpness of the rock and creates triangular shapes across the image bringing us from the top corner down to the right and back down to the left so we can explore the whole scene. A centered composition really works here.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Facebook here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.