Photographer of the Day: RBS62

Category: Beauty

Photographer: RBS62 “Tanya-2“



RBS62 take the honors as the Beauty category Photofocus Photographer of the Day. His “Tayna-2” is of a fairy tale inspired earth mother relaxing in a wooded glen. The soft light falls off into the darkening background. It highlight’s the model’s fair skin and auburn hair. She peers off into the forest. What does she see?

