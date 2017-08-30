Photofocus

Photographer of the Day: Murray Fox

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Murray Fox “Rainbow Lorikeet”

What a stunner! The color and detail are just unbelievable. The active stance in the tree gives the lorikeet the look of a dinosaur preparing to pounce. Even though there is a lot of potential distractions from the surrounding branches it is hard to look away from the intensity of the bird’s red eye and brilliant plumage. Well done, and thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.

Categories: Inspiration Photographer of the Day Tags: Murray Fox POTD

 

