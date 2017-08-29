Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “The Difference“



Once again, Fitz Crittle is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day with his portrait entitled “The Difference.” The simple setting of the model leaning against a white wall becomes a striking composition of contrasts: black and white, dark lips and pink nails, messy hair and perfect makeup. Often simplicity speaks most eloquently.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

