Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Photographer: Fitz Crittle “The Difference“
Once again, Fitz Crittle is the Photofocus Photographer of the Day with his portrait entitled “The Difference.” The simple setting of the model leaning against a white wall becomes a striking composition of contrasts: black and white, dark lips and pink nails, messy hair and perfect makeup. Often simplicity speaks most eloquently.
Kevin Ames
