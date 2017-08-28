Photographer of the Day: Steve Stanger

Category: Travel

Photographer: Steve Stanger “View from 9/11 Memorial“



This is a really unique perspective which I have never seen. There are great leading lines and framing to guide us down through the image to the city and reflections. The tones emphasize the steel, sterile and cold feeling this has which I imagine is how it feels to be standing there at the 9/11 Memorial.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on flickr here.

You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.