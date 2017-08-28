Category: Travel
Photographer: Steve Stanger “View from 9/11 Memorial“
This is a really unique perspective which I have never seen. There are great leading lines and framing to guide us down through the image to the city and reflections. The tones emphasize the steel, sterile and cold feeling this has which I imagine is how it feels to be standing there at the 9/11 Memorial.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
Lauri Novak
You can find her on social media at those listed under her profile pic and also at LauriNovak.com
Latest posts by Lauri Novak (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Steve Stanger - August 28, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Michael Hutchinson - August 21, 2017
- Seeing and Composition in Photography - August 21, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.