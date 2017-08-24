Photographer of the Day: Bill Klemm

Category: Sports
Photograph: Bill Klemm
Bill does an amazing job with this photo, showing the determination on the child’s face as she completes a 1-kilometer run. The tongue and eyes go a long way to tell the story of the girl getting ready to cross the finish line.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan.
Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
