Photographer of the Day: Peter Bergen Henegouwen

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Peter Bergen Henegouwen “Ursus Arctos”



Brown bears are truly one of the most interesting and awe inspiring animals to see in the wild. Each bear seems to have its own personality and unique appearance. Their size, and the way they look back at you, will give you pause to consider your place in the hierarchy of nature. It is not fear that they engender, but rather respect and the thrill that comes with seeing such a powerful, intelligent, and curious animal. Peter has wonderfully captured those qualities in this forested setting. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.

