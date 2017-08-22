Photographer of the Day: Naufragia

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Naufragia “Sea of Tears“



Naufragia is a photographer from Mérida, Venezuela and new to the Photofocus Flickr group. Her submission, “Sea of Tears,” shows her model bending back as if in grief. Having her in a pool with bubbles surrounding and the fabric of her gown flowing makes the feeling come to life. Her use of color completes the composition.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

