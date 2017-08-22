Photographer of the Day: Naufragia

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Naufragia “Sea of Tears“
Naufragia is a photographer from Mérida, Venezuela and new to the Photofocus Flickr group. Her submission, “Sea of Tears,” shows her model bending back as if in grief. Having her in a pool with bubbles surrounding and the fabric of her gown flowing makes the feeling come to life. Her use of color completes the composition.
