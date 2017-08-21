Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Quick Trick in Adobe Lightroom to help find Sensor “Spots”

0

Tell me if this has ever happened to you.  You’ve been on the road for a while, changing your lenses out over and over, and then came across the most perfect sunset landscape setting ever. So you take the most epic shot of this moment and head home to edit and share! Well, once you get home and load the image up on your computer, you notice it’s riddled with spots!!! Well, fear not, that shot may need a lot of work, but the folks at Adobe have provided an awesome tool in Lightroom CC to help you see just how bad your camera needs a cleaning!

Follow along as we have a look at my camera’s sensor dust discovery;

As you can see, in the above photo of the sky, shot at F16, it’s pretty clean, maybe one or two dots on the sensor that need to be cleaned up that can be easily handled with the spot healing tool.

Now if we navigate up to the spot healing tool located on the top right panel of the Develop module in Lightroom we can select the spot healing needed to clean this up…and see just how bad things really are.

What most people, (including myself until recently), never noticed, was on the bottom toolbar is a slider and check box labeled “Visualize Spots” that will change your world!

So, now that it’s checked, we can focus on just the dust on the sensor….not too bad right? Well…if we’re going to do anything landscape or detailed, you’ll want to dive in further to make sure there’s nothing in the way of your perfect shot. So, lets crank that dial up to 11 and see what we’ve got going on there.

Wow…well this…is…just…not pleasant at all! Not to worry though, I actually was aware how dusty my rig was, as it is already scheduled to get in for a proper cleaning! If this were a real shoot, you can use this tool to identify the spots you need to clean up before releasing your masterpiece to the world!

Keep ALL of your optical gear clean before a shoot! The spots you see here are specks dust resting on my sensor. Dust or spots on my lens or UV filter will not show up here. Those can cause lens flare and soft areas if the coating is thick enough in the final photo. Only dust resting directly on the sensor will appear this way. I hope this quick tip helps you with your retouching, AND gear maintenance moving forward. One thing to keep in mind though, the spots can also be bright or dark spots of contrast in relation to the rest of your image, and are meant to be there…so _sometimes_ they can be ignored. Be sure to play with this tool on your images and see what you discover.

Follow Me

David J. Crewe

Photographer at David J. Crewe Photography
David is an award winning Landscape and Portrait Photographer, Videographer, Writer, and Educator currently based out of Las Vegas, Nevada
Follow Me

Latest posts by David J. Crewe (see all)

Categories: Adobe Learn Software Tags: Adobe David J. Crewe dust Lightroom quick Sensor cleaning Spot Healing tip tutorial visualize spots

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts

%d bloggers like this: