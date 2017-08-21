Photographer of the Day: Michael Hutchinson

Category: Travel
Photographer: Michael Hutchinson “Window Treatment“
Travel images aren’t always about the big picture, it’s good to also capture the bits and pieces of where we are. Images like this one take us back to smaller, more intimate moments that occur when we are traveling. The juxtaposition of the bar warning us to keep out with the warm yellow flowers welcoming us makes an interesting subject here.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on flickr here.
You can be the Photofocus Photographer of the Day. Here’s how.
