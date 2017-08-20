Thanks to ifunny.co for this weeks laugh. Careful, the site is NSFW.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Body Image - August 20, 2017
- Product Review: Spyder 5 Elite Monitor Calibrator - August 18, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin - August 15, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.