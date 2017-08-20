Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Lightroom Live: Wedding Workflow With Lisa Robinson 8/28

0

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech. Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, August 28th at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Wedding Workflow with Lisa Robinson

If it hasn’t happened to you, yet, it’s bound to at some point: you will be asked to photograph a wedding. Wedding photography is great fun and a ton of stress. This month, full-time wedding shooter Lisa Robinson will help you mitigate the stress by helping with the workflow of wedding photography. Lisa is a wiz, and if I were getting married she is the photographer I would hire. See her articles on Photofocus here, and her portfolio right here.

Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced. Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.

Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Learn Photography Tutorials Tags: bride family groom Lightroom Lightroom_Live photography Photoshop portrait wedding workflow

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Spyder5ELITE+ – Calibrating your display and looking for an upgrade? Switch to Spyder5ELITE+ today from ANY brand for $139! Save Now!

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Indiegogo page to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts